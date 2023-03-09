Man in his 20s shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the hospital after being shot early Thursday near Avalon Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of Blackwater Pond Drive, where they met with the man — identified only as in his 20s. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

All parties involved were accounted for, no broader threat exists to the community and the man was in stable condition at last check, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

