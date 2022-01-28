More deputies at Avalon Park after 77 car burglaries in 1 day, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it would increase its presence at an Orlando apartment complex after deputies responded to 77 vehicle burglaries in a single day.

Sheriff’s office officials told News 6 the burglaries occurred Thursday morning in the area of The Flats at Avalon Apartments.

Various methods of entry were used to break into the cars, deputies said, as pictures circulating on social media show vehicles in open-air parking lots with shattered windows in Avalon Park.

In an email sent to residents on Thursday, Avalon Park Group President and CEO Beat Kahli said their team was shocked at what had happened and announced a plan of action that involved hiring more off-duty officers.

“Security is as important to Avalon Park Group, as it is to you, so in addition to our current onsite off-duty officer, we have hired additional off-duty officers dedicated to patrolling Downtown Avalon Park every night for the foreseeable future starting tonight,” Kahli said.

According to Kahli, the group is working closely with the sheriff’s office to identify and prosecute those responsible for the break-ins, and residents were asked to provide any information that could help, such as surveillance footage.

Sheriff’s office officials said they did not have information about what was stolen Thursday.