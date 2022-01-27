Several cars broken into at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous cars were found broken into at an Orange County apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the break-ins at a complex located at 12001 Avalon Lake Drive just before 5:30 a.m.

Investigators could not say how many vehicles were broken into or what was taken.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.