Several cars broken into at Orange County apartment complex

Deputies responded to the break-ins at a complex located at 12001 Avalon Lake Drive just before 5:30 a.m.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Crime, Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous cars were found broken into at an Orange County apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators could not say how many vehicles were broken into or what was taken.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

