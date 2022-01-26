Orange County hosting job fair to hire utilities workers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is hosting a job fair to hire everyone from entry-level to experienced workers for roles in its utilities department.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Orange County Convention Center in the North Concourse Building.

[TRENDING: Raising Cane’s plans to open at least 12 stores in Central Florida | Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Those interested are encouraged to apply online here before the event, but registration is not required.

Ad

The roles the county is hiring for include engineering inspector, field specialist, industrial electrician, industrial mechanic, meter reader, wastewater plant operator and water plant operator.

“These roles have a direct and substantial impact on our community and offer a positive step up for those looking for work or a career change,” county officials said in a release. “Employment at Utilities provides a stable career and long-term growth, with many of the open positions not requiring college degrees or past experience.”