Osceola schools hosts bus driver job fair as shortage continues

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Face-to-face interviews took place at a job fair at the Osceola County Schools Transportation Department on Tuesday.

The district, just like most school districts in Central Florida, has been dealing with a shortage of drivers.

Assistant director Randy Wheeler said the job fair had a better turnout compared to other job events they’ve hosted.

“I have to admit that this one is a much better turnout. In our first hour we had 13 applicants walk in,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler explained things are so bad that their drivers are having to double up on routes to make sure students get to school on time.

He said right now nearly 40 routes don’t have a driver.

“We have 36 daily routes that don’t have a regular assigned driver, plus today we had 22 drivers call out sick or injured,” he said.

Wheeler said those who get the jobs will receive paid training towards a CDL license, among other benefits.

“They asked me a few questions and it was easy enough, so I’m just interested in doing it,” Avondale George said.

George, from Poinciana, went to the job fair on Tuesday after seeing a “drivers needed” sign outside the bus depot.

He’s been jobless because of the pandemic and is hoping to get the position as a bus driver.

“We need drivers to take the kids to school. We can’t leave them stranded,” George said.

The district will be at another job fair with Careersource on Wednesday at the Osceola County Career Center at Valencia College Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For application information, head to the Osceola Schools jobs website.