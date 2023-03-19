Miami Beach to impose curfew following fatal shootings during spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach is taking drastic measures to keep people safe during spring break following a pair of fatal shootings, according to News 6 partner Local 10.

The city announced on Sunday that due to the shootings and “excessively large and unruly crowds” that it ordered a state of emergency and would be instituting an 11:59 p.m. curfew Sunday night.

The curfew will stand until 6 a.m. and it will be imposed for an area of Miami Beach bounded by 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard to the north (including properties fronting the north side of 23rd Street or Dade Boulevard), Government Cut to the south, Biscayne Bay to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the east.

Miami Beach said the city manager intends to impose a similar curfew beginning on Thursday and running through the weekend, until Monday, March 27, but that will be further discussed during a commission meeting on Monday.

Commercial businesses have been instructed to make sure any patrons they admit will be able to leave by 11:59 p.m.

Hotels can continue normal business operations past the curfew but only to service hotel guests.

Restaurants and other non-hotel businesses can stay open past the curfew, but only to take delivery orders. There can be no takeout or pickup service during the curfew.

The full details of the Miami Beach curfew can be found in the release below:

