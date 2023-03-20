Daytona Beach police search for man accused of shooting 2 Bethune-Cookman students

Police said they are searching for William Phillips, who faces charges for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are searching for a man accused of shooting two Bethune-Cookman University students near Joe Harris Park Saturday.

According to officers, 31-year-old William L. Phillips is wanted in connection with the shooting around 2 a.m., which sent two students to the hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that Phillips and the two victims were at The Joint, a bar located at 308 Seabreeze Blvd., prior to the shooting, police said. The victims then left the bar and traveled to the 500 block of McLeod Ave., where officers said Phillips then fired shots into the vehicle they were in, hitting two of them.

An incident report shows that upon asking witnesses about a possible shooter, they described the suspect, who fled the scene when officers attempted to approach him.

Initially through dispatch recordings, first responders reported a male victim in a car shot himself and a bullet struck a female victim in the car as well. According to an incident report, the victims at the hospital were uncooperative with law enforcement and said “that the wounds were self-inflicted.”

Police said Phillips faces charges for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Anyone in contact with Phillips or with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Zachary Ravi at RaviZachary@DBPD.US or call 386-671-5245.

