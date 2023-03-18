2 Bethune-Cookman University students shot near park in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two Bethune-Cookman University students are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday near a park in Daytona Beach, according to a police statement provided to News 6.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. near Joe Harris Park, leaving one of the victims in stable condition and the other in critical condition, but both are alive and undergoing treatment, Daytona Beach police said.

Investigators could not provide any suspect information other than that they were unsure of the suspect’s or suspects’ relation to the victims, if any, according to the statement.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Daytona Beach police are still investigating.

No other details were provided at the time of this report. News 6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: