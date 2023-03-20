Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 52-year-old man

Deputies said 52-year-old Guy Daniel Hessley was last seen around 5 a.m. on Sunday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man, according to a news release.

Deputies said 52-year-old Guy Daniel Hessley was last seen around 5 a.m. on Sunday in the 12100 block of SE 135th Ave. in Ocklawaha.

According to the release, Hessley is considered endangered and has a medical condition that requires medication he is without.

[TRENDING: ‘We’ll continue to look for them:’ Search continues for missing boaters at Lake Eloise, Sheriff Judd says | Spring break broke Orlando International Airport’s daily departure record, leaders say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said it is unknown what clothing Hessley may be wearing or his direction of travel, but he is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Hessley ’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: