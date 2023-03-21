Downtown Orlando clubs will receive training to combat active shooters

DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, Fla. – The Beacham Theater has partnered with Nightlife Security Consultants to host a training session for their employees and surrounding bars and clubs on active shooter events, according to a release from Nightlife Security Consultants.

The release shows that the training session will educate attendees about the most common active shooting incidents that happen across the country.

Throughout the four-hour session, attendees will be able to learn how to reduce the chances of this happening through watching videos, listening to lectures and role play scenarios, company officials said.

According to the company, the training event has been presented across the country in cities like Tampa, San Diego, Las Vegas, Miami and Denver.

The training session is set to be held held at the Beacham Theater on Tuesday from 6 - 10 p.m.

For more information, call 619-997-6144.

