Boeing Starliner crewed flight pushed back again, NASA says

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Crews mate the Starliner capsule to a new service module. (Boeing)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The crew flight test for Boeing’s Starliner is being pushed back, NASA officials said Thursday.

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for the NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate, said the Starliner flight was being moved to after the launch of the Axiom Mission 2, which is happening in early May.

The Starliner launch was originally supposed to happen in April. NASA said the schedule was being adjusted to give teams time to assess “readiness and complete verification work.”

“As always, we will fly when we are ready,” Leuders tweeted.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is expected to launch atop an Atlas V rocket in the first crewed mission for the Starliner program. The capsule is then supposed to go to the International Space Station. A new launch date will be announced soon, NASA said.

Boeing had its maiden mission for Starliner in May 2022.

Axiom’s Ax-2 mission will be the second all-private crew mission to the ISS. The 10-day mission will have different objectives, including science, outreach and commercial activities.

