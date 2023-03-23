Florida officials warn of lethal, flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released a warning Wednesday about a dangerous flesh-eating “zombie drug” called xylazine.

The drug, also known as “tranq,” is a controlled substance in Florida, meaning that it’s a crime to possess or sell the drug within the state, Moody’s office announced.

However, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about the increase in trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine.

“Floridians need to be aware that xylazine is making one of the deadliest drugs in history, fentanyl, even deadlier,” Moody said. “Xylazine is a sedative and therefore resistant to standard opioid reversal treatments such as Narcan. There has never been a more dangerous time to take a chance on any illicit substance, and this drug is only making the problem worse.”

According to the DEA, xylazine and fentanyl mixtures have been seized in 48 states, including Florida.

People who use xylazine may develop severe wounds such as necrosis, which includes the rotting of human tissue that could lead to amputation, a release from Moody’s office shows.

