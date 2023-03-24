Florida Film Festival to bring movie magic back to Maitland, Winter Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Film Festival is returning to Maitland and Winter Park for another year of film, talent and movie magic.

The festival is coming back for its 32nd year, running from Friday, April 14, to Sunday, April 23, with primary locations in Maitland and Winter Park.

The film festival had received a total of 2,802 film submissions throughout the course of the year, according to a news release sent out by Florida Film Festival.

The international film festival will be showcasing about 168 films, 105 of them from different countries. About 143 of those films will also have a movie premiere.

“Our selections committee and programming team worked tirelessly to whittle these entries down to the 168 films we will play throughout the 10-day festival,” Deanna Tiedtke, the director of public relations and development at Enzian, said in a news release. “Of our entries, we are excited to emphasize our Florida Sidebar, which will include a narrative feature, documentary feature, and short program with Florida ties.”

This year’s theme at the celebrated festival centered on “Only in Florida,” with a focus on leaning into the stereotype of the Florida man. Tiedtke said themes of satire, fun and playfulness have a role in the festival.

“Florida is known for its bizarre ‘Only in Florida’ headlines, our chaotic relationship with alligators, and the notorious ‘Florida Man’ trope, but not so much for its vibrant arts scene,” Tiedtke said.

Thirty-two films are from festival alumni and about 40 films have Florida connections as well.

“As an arthouse nonprofit theater and cultural organization, we value all aspects of our state: from its sublime artistic achievements to its occasional proclivity to play into one of the nation’s favorite jokes,” Tiedtke said.

Films titled “You Were My First Boyfriend” and “The Greatest Poem” will be presented at the festival’s opening night. The first movie shown will be “You Were My First Boyfriend.”

The festival will also feature an opening night party with food and drinks, Sunday brunch, happy hour, an announcement party and an awards party at the various locations.

Tickets for the film festival vary between passes, packages and individual tickets. Passes are priced from $125 to $1,500 while packages range from $60 to $220.

Individual tickets cost $13.

For more information, visit the Florida Film Festival’s website.

