The Psychedelic Furs to love their way at Hard Rock Live Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Prepare to experience a night of nostalgia and ‘80s rock music because The Psychedelic Furs are coming to Orlando.

The Psychedelic Furs will be making their way to Hard Rock Live Orlando within the Universal Orlando Resort this spring. The group will perform on Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.

The new wave and rock musical group will also be touring alongside Evan Dando, the singer of The Lemonheads.

The band released an album back in 2020, titled ‘Made Of Rain.’ It was the group’s first album since 1991.

The post-punk group rose to fame in the 1980s, after coming together during the mid-1970s punk scene in England.

The group parted ways in 1991 before coming together again 2000. They have continued to tour together as well.

Ticket prices are on sale, ranging from $34.50 to $279.

Top hits from the group include “Love My Way,” “Pretty In Pink,” “The Ghost In You,” “Sister Europe” and “Heaven.”

For more information, visit Ticketmaster or The Psychedelic Furs’ website.

