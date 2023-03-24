Superstar Kali Uchis to bring ‘Red Moon In Venus’ tour to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The singer Kali Uchis will have showgoers wishing her roses and seeing her again after she performs in Orlando this spring.

Uchis will be bringing her “Red Moon In Venus” tour to the Hard Rock Live Orlando within Universal Orlando. The Latin superstar will be performing on Monday, May 1, at 8 p.m.

The singer’s latest album was released on March 3, which also shares the same name as her tour. She will be touring alongside the pop artist RAYE.

The Colombian-American singer has won one Grammy and is known for her mixed sounds of pop, R&B and soul.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Uchis rose to fame in 2015 with her album “Por Vida.” Her second album, “Isolation,” also rose in popularity following its release in 2018.

Tickets prices are currently on sale and range from $204 - $510.

Top hits from Uchis include “telepatía,” “After The Storm,” “Dead To Me” and “Just a Stranger.”

For more information, visit Ticketmaster or Kali Uchis’ website.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: