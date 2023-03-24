Project seeks to create new express lane along I-4

Driving along Interstate 4 from Sand Lake Road to State Road 536 or World Center Drive, heavy traffic congestion was noticeable.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Driving along Interstate 4 from Sand Lake Road to State Road 536 or World Center Drive, heavy traffic congestion was noticeable.

Tail lights flashed with the stop-and-go of traffic, but the “I-4 Beyond The Ultimate” project seeks to tackle that issue.

A rendering from the Florida Department of Transportation shows what will eventually be called the Westbound Express Lane Tube.

It is expected to start just west of Sand Lake Road and end west of State Road 536, creating an express lane that bypasses most of the theme parks.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

There are three segments — or projects — that will make up the tube.

Daryl Carter Parkway

State Road 535

Sand Lake Road

Each segment will also include other improvements to that area.

Additionally, there will be a new loop ramp for drivers to access Turkey Lake Road.

FDOT told News 6 that the Westbound Express Lane Tube is expected to take about four-and-a-half years to be completed.

For a full breakdown of the project and changes, check out the I-4 Beyond the Ultimate’s website by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: