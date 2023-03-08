Florida scraps plans for Disney flyover ramp for I-4, plans loop instead

A map showing the new plan for the I-4/State Road 535 interchange.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A long-planned flyover from Interstate 4 to the Disney Springs area has been scrapped by Florida transportation officials, News 6 learned Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation had originally planned a new interchange at State Road 535 and I-4. It would include a flyover from I-4 to Hotel Plaza Boulevard. The new interchange was meant to handle the heavy traffic into Disney.

The decision in 2021 included seizing the popular Crossroads shopping center through eminent domain and demolishing it.

Now instead of a flyover, FDOT said it will do four things: realign the I-4 westbound entrance ramp from SR-535 to improve traffic flow for people merging onto I-4 and construct a new loop ramp from northbound SR-535 to westbound I-4 to eliminate the need for drivers to turn left across traffic.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

FDOT is also going to lengthen the westbound I-4 exit ramp to SR-535 to move that traffic off I-4′s main lanes and reduce backups. It will also extend the storage for left- and right-turn lanes on SR-535.

Construction work is not set to begin until fall 2023.

FDOT said it also sees plans for improvement in eastbound travel at that intersection as more funding becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: