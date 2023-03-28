LYNX, City of Orlando expanding ‘LYMMO Lime’ service for seniors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and LYNX executives met on Tuesday to highlight Lynx’s LYMMO Lime Line Expansion for seniors.

The expanded Lime Line will have an extended route from the Beardall Senior Center to give seniors an option to hop on and off to explore more of the downtown Orlando area.

Julie Regier, 92, is a longtime Orlando resident who lives downtown and enjoys places like Dr. Phillips Center and dining spots on Orange Avenue, but mobility has been a challenge for her which is why she’s turned to the LYMMO Lime Line.

“I’m really appreciative of having the free LYNX. It comes right across the street from where I live so that’s as convenient as you’re going to get and I really like where the Lynx ride goes, it goes by the Dr. Phillips Center, and my church is right across South Street up there,” Regier said.

Those interested in riding, the Lime Line will run from North Quarter to LYNX Central Station then Southward to the Beardall Senior Center and Lake Lucerne.

There will be stops on Division Avenue, Anderson Street, Delaney Avenue, Gore Street, Orange Avenue, South Street and Garland Avenue.

“We’ve done a lot of work trying to make sure that Orlando is an age friendly community, and we know that we have a lot of senior towers in the downtown area so making the free Lymmo lime available to reach the Marks Senior Center or the Beardall Center is important,” Dyer said.

The fare-free LYMMO buses were among the first of its kind in the country to have their own dedicated lanes known as bus rapid transit (BRT).

