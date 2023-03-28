Man arrested in December sexual assault of 14-year-old girl, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was arrested and faces charges in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said that the special victims unit began working on the case in December when the victim said they had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Detectives said they were able to identify their suspect as Daton Viel and arrested him within two hours of receiving an arrest warrant, according to OPD.

Daton Viel, 28 (Orlando Police Department)

Viel faces charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd or lascivious exhibition.

During a first appearance Tuesday, bond was set at over $125,000. Viel is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, can’t be within 1,000 feet of Bishop Moore High School or 500 feet of any school, and is not allowed to return to Trotters Park.

No other information is available at this time.

In December of 2022, Special Victim's Unit Detectives received a case involving a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by an unknown man. The detectives worked hard gathering evidence to identify the suspect in this case: Daton S. Viel (B/M, DOB 10/11/94). pic.twitter.com/MPfFlsFale — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 28, 2023

