Disney union to vote on contract that bumps pay to $18 per hour

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney union workers are set to vote Wednesday on a new contract, days after leaders reached a deal with Walt Disney World.

The Disney workers union rejected a contract offer from the company in early February, saying the offer was not enough to cover expenses because of inflation. Last week, the union announced it reached an agreement with Disney for an $18 minimum wage.

“Securing an $18 minimum hourly rate this year, increasing the overall economic value of Disney’s original offer and ensuring full back pay for every worker are the priorities union members were determined to fight for,” Service Trades Council Union President Matt Hollis said.

The deal would give workers an immediate starting wage of $17 an hour before it bumps to $18 an hour in December.

Disney previously offered a deal to increase pay to $20 over a five-year period, but in the first year pay would only bump to $16 an hour. Union workers said that wasn’t enough and rejected the deal, leading to the new agreement.

The new contract also includes retroactive pay for some workers dating back to October and other benefits.

Union Housekeepers: increase from $17 to $20 immediately, ending at $24 in October 2026

Union Dishwashers: increase from $15 to $18 immediately, ending at $22 in October 2026

Cook 2 (Union Prep Cook): increase from $16.40 to $20 immediately, ending at $24 in October 2026

Cook 1 (Union Line Cook): increase from $19 to $23.10 immediately, ending at $27.10 in October 2026

Union Chef Assistant: increase from $20 to $24.60 immediately, ending at $28.60 in October 2026

Union Bus Drivers: increase from $18 to $20.50 immediately, ending at $24.50 in October 2026

The agreement will also include eight weeks of paid child bonding leave and increases to many hourly premiums, according to STCU.

The union is recommending cast members to approve Disney’s offer. The voting will be open until 7 p.m.

