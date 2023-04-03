Man arrested months after fatal shooting near Casselberry condo complex, police say

Bobby Houston Bridges III, 28, was arrested Sunday in connection with the January fatal shooting, police said.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a January shooting that killed another man near a Casselberry condominium, according to police.

Bobby Houston Bridges III, 28, was arrested Sunday after surrendering himself to authorities, the department said.

The shooting resulted in the death of 31-year-old Dereck Cummings, a well-known Orlando promoter. He was found dead on Jan. 28 near Carrington Park Condominiums.

Officers previously said they believe Cummings had an altercation with someone before shots were fired.

Bridges was booked in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

