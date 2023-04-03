75º

Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered man with dementia

John Joseph Fergus, Jr. last seen leaving Veterans of Foreign Wars event Saturday night

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Missing Person
Marion County deputies said they are seeking help finding 70-year-old John Joseph Fergus, Jr. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man with dementia last seen leaving a veterans event in Salt Springs.

The sheriff’s office said 70-year-old John Joseph Fergus, Jr. was at the Veterans of Foreign Wars event around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Fergus is believed to be traveling to the area of Fort McCoy in a 2020 gray Hyundai Elantra.

Sheriff’s officials added he was last seen wearing brown slacks and a light blue shirt.

Fergus is described as bald with blue eyes. Deputies said he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has displayed signs of dementia, causing concern for his well-being, deputies added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

