Crosley Green ordered back to prison, must turn himself in

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Titusville man whose dubious 1990 murder conviction was overturned in 2018 and then reinstated in 2022 is out of appeals and must turn himself into the authorities by April 17, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Crosley Green, 65, has spent the last two years in relative freedom.

He was released from prison in 2021 to house arrest after the state appealed a 2018 ruling that vacated his conviction. The court had found Brevard County prosecutors withheld evidence favorable to Green from his attorneys ― a Brady violation. But late last year, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed and reinstated the conviction saying the evidence was not material to the case.

Green’s attorneys with Crowell & Moring then filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, which earlier this year denied it. Last week Green’s attorneys filed a motion asking the court to allow Green 60 more days in order for his employer to be able to find and train his replacement and for Green to help his family settle their affairs.

That petition was denied.

Green served 19 years on death row before his sentence was changed to life in prison for the 1989 killing of Charles “Chip” Flynn. In a case heard by an all-white jury, the state initially offered him a plea deal of seven years.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals last month reversed the lower court’s decision, meaning Green may have to return to prison.

Green said he could not plead guilty to something he did not do.

The numerous other issues with this case include: a prejudiced photo lineup, a junk-science dog track, four witness recantations and no physical evidence tying Green.

Green has a model prisoner with no disciplinary marks against him. He also, his attorneys say, has had no issues since his release.

