Crosley Green’s attorneys petition US Supreme Court in wrongful conviction case

ORLANDO, Fla. – The case of Crosley Green, a Brevard County man who spent 32 years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit, could now go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Green’s attorneys have petitioned the Supreme Court to take up his case. Should the court do so, any ruling could have national implications for the justice system.

[TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News 6 releases new app | Brevard County teacher arrested after trying to lure child for sex, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Green was convicted in the 1989 shooting death of 21-year-old Charles “Chip” Flynn. Flynn’s girlfriend, Kim Hallock claimed they were accosted by a man while in a secluded area of a park, robbed, then driven to a citrus grove, where Flynn was shot and Hallock fled.

Green was sentenced to death, then resentenced to life in prison in 2009.

But in a 2018 decision in U.S. district court, a judge ruled prosecutors had improperly withheld evidence that police suspected Hallock had shot Flynn.

[WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE]

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals last month reversed the lower court’s decision, meaning Green may have to return to prison.

Green was released from prison in 2021. Then Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody appealed the ruling. Last year an appeals court ruled overturned the district court ruling, saying the conviction was improperly overturned.

Green’s attorneys say their request to the U.S. Supreme Court goes to the heart of the Brady Doctrine, a legal rule that requires prosecutors to turn over materially exculpatory evidence — evidence that could be favorable for the accused.

The attorneys say if the Supreme Court fails to take up the case, Green could end up going back to prison.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: