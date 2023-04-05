New airline to be announced at Daytona Beach International Airport

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Representatives from a new airline are expected to announce their service at Daytona Beach International Airport on Wednesday, according to a release from airport officials.

The release shows that the airline will have a new, twice-weekly service to-and-from the airport. Daytona Beach International Airport officials are also expected to speak during the event.

The announcement is set to take place on the first floor of the airport near the Airline Room and is scheduled for 11 a.m.

