‘Unbelievably Real’ mural unveiled in downtown Orlando for 407 Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando and the Orlando Economic Partnership, alongside city and county electives, unveiled a new mural on Friday in honor of 407 Day.

The mural is part of the “Unbelievable Real” brand platform, a first-of-its-kind partnership between the two organizations which was created to speak to leisure travelers, meeting planners, workforce talent and businesses.

“I think it’s amazing how this mural brings together the imagination and innovation (to show) reasons why somebody would come for a family vacation or stay for their dream job,” Orlando Economic Partnership President and CEO Tim Giuliani said.

April 7 marks 407 Day, a festivity created in 2020 during the pandemic in effort to support Orlando shops and businesses.

City and county officials encourage visitors and residents to shop and eat local, then post it on social media by using #407Day.

Families can celebrate by attending 407 Day Game Night at Lake Eola Park from 4 to 8 p.m.

The “Unbelievably Real” mural is located on Orange Avenue and Pine Street.

