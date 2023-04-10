66º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 killed, 3 injured in Orlando shooting, police say

Shooting happened in the 5400 block of Lescot Lane

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Shooting, Crime, Fatal Shooting
(KPRC)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 6:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lescot Lane near Poppy Park.

According to an initial report, five victims were transported to local hospitals where two patients were pronounced dead. The condition of the other three are not known at this time.

TRENDING: Third suspect, 16 years old, arrested in shooting deaths of 3 teens in Marion County | Child among 3 dead, found after domestic violence suspect fatally shot by Orlando police | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email