2 killed, 3 injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 6:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lescot Lane near Poppy Park.

According to an initial report, five victims were transported to local hospitals where two patients were pronounced dead. The condition of the other three are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

