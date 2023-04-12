WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Orlando police update deadly Easter shootings

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department will provide an update Wednesday morning on two deadly shootings that took place over the weekend.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith is set to speak at 10 a.m., and the news conference will be streamed live atop this story.

The two shootings, one domestic-related and the other at Poppy Park, happened on Easter.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the area of Parramore Avenue and Grand Street and heard gunshots as soon as they arrived, according to Smith.

The suspect, 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley, shot and killed three people inside the home before walking out of the house and shooting at officers, according to police. Officers returned fire, killing Daley.

“A suspect walked out of the house, walked towards the officers, shot at the officers, the officers returned fire and the suspect fell,” Smith said during a news conference. “We detained the suspect, who later was deceased. We cleared the house and in the house we found three people who were shot.”

The department said the victims — a 7-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman — all lived in the home. The boy was Daley’s son and the girl was Daley’s girlfriend’s daughter. The woman was the mother of Daley’s girlfriend.

Police said the suspect’s girlfriend was not in the home at the time but was the one who called 911 to report the shooting.

Later that day, Orlando police responded around 6:50 p.m. to Poppy Park in the 5400 block of Lescot Lane, where three people were shot and killed and two others were injured.

Police identified the victims as Jamal Watson, 38; Tristan Morgan, 16; and Patriza Deterville, 33. An adult victim remains in critical condition, and another adult victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Deterville was sitting on her grandmother’s porch when she was struck by a bullet.

“If you’ve got beef or whatever you don’t have to kill them,” the woman’s grandmother said. “They didn’t only hurt them, they (are) hurting our family.”

Neighbors told News 6 the shooting happened during or after an Easter egg hunt at the park after some kind of argument, though police have not said what led to the shooting.

