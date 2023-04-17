64º

Have a berry good time at the Mount Dora Blueberry Festival

Event is April 29, 30 at Donnelly Park

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The Mount Dora Blueberry Festival returns for its ninth year, bringing you everything you need for a sweet, spring day.

The two-day festival runs April 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Donnelly Park, located at 539 N. Donnelly St.

The free event in Lake County coincides with the peak of blueberry season in Central Florida and farms will be on hand to sell fresh berries and blueberry-related products.

There will also be a pie eating contest, artists and crafters, blueberry plants for sale and other sweet treats.

From 9-11 a.m., you can settle in for an old-fashioned blueberry pancake breakfast. Tickets for that can be purchased here.

