14 Central Florida restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in Sunshine State

ORLANDO, Fla. – The online review site Yelp recently released its list of the 100 best restaurants to eat at in the Sunshine State and Central Florida is well represented.

In all, 14 restaurants made the list. Most of the Central Florida restaurants represented are in Orlando, but eateries in Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties also made the list.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Below are all of the restaurants in Central Florida restaurants that made the list and their ranking:

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Chicken Fire owner Kwame Boakye talks to Florida Foodie ahead of the opening of his brick-and-mortar restaurant.

You can find the full list of Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in Florida here.