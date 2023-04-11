Pigzza announces opening date in Orlando’s Mills 50 District

The site of Pigzza at the corner of Mill Avenue and Oregon Street in Orlando prior to its renovation.

Thomas Ward — the owner of Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbacoa — is getting ready to open his new pizza place in Orlando’s trendy Mills 50 District.

Ward said Pigzza will open its doors for the first time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18. He added that some reservations would become available on Resy at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Pigzza is opening up at 1042 N. Mills Ave., right next door to Will’s Pub.

Ward first announced the pizza concept, which combines barbecue and pizza, on his podcast “Beyond the Smoke” in May 2021.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

At the time, Ward was working with Al Palo, the owner/operator of Stasio’s Italian Deli, to open the concept. However, Ward now says he is no longer working with Palo, but did not offer an explanation as to why they parted ways.

Ward is also working toward expanding Pig Floyd’s. In November 202, it was announced that Ward would be opening a second Pig Floyd’s location, taking over the original Winter Park location of Bubbalou’s Bodacious Bar-B-Que on Lee Road.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ward has said he recently received permits for construction on the new Winter Park location. He anticipates beginning the renovation there in the coming weeks and hopes to have the restaurant opened by late August or early September.

Ward has previously said he hopes to expand even further.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“I am going to expand Pig Floyd’s. Hopefully, Pigzza is also expandable and then I’m going to be working on a breakfast, brunch restaurant,” Ward said on the Florida Foodie podcast in 2021. “So, I’ll have three different concepts and in the three different arenas that I think I can expand.”

Watch Thomas Ward on Florida Foodie in the media player below: