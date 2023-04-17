Man accused of raping woman outside Orlando bar, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested on early Sunday morning after witnesses reported that he had sexually assaulted a woman near an Orlando bar, according to the police department.

Police said they responded to reports of the attack at 1:57 a.m. on Sunday near the Stonewall Bar at 741 W. Church St.

Upon arrival, police found 56-year-old Sammy Pursley nearby with no shirt, his shorts falling slightly and his belt unbuckled, an arrest affidavit shows.

According to the affidavit, Pursley claimed that he had been trying to help a woman when someone accused him of rape, prompting him to run away and his shorts to starting falling.

However, detectives said several witnesses reported seeing the sexual assault take place, describing the man responsible as “bald, no shirt, baggy shorts” and “wearing no shirt.”

Police said that the woman had been “extremely intoxicated” and was unable to stand. The witnesses were responsible for chasing off Pursley after they realized what he was doing, investigators said.

Pursley was arrested and face a charge of sexual battery involving an intoxicating substance. He is held on $25,000 bond.

