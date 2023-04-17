Man claiming self-defense arrested in fatal shooting of girlfriend in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man claiming self-defense was arrested on Sunday when his girlfriend died after being shot in the back, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Raciak, 48, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Smithfield Drive around 12:39 a.m. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Allison Sheehan, who was shot and injured. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to sheriff’s officials.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sheehan was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the master bedroom of the home. The suspect’s father told deputies he received a text from Raciak, who said, “Allison was attacking me I had to fire shots,” the affidavit shows. In a couple of other texts, Raciak said the shooting was in “self-defense” and he sent a photo of the woman’s body.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Raciak complained of dehydration to the deputies and was taken to the hospital, where law enforcement later interviewed him.

The suspect told deputies he and Sheehan had been together for eight years and had thrown a birthday party for their child on Saturday when he claims she consumed alcohol and began arguing with him later that night, according to the affidavit.

Raciak told deputies his girlfriend “came at” him and she was going to “claw” his “eyes out.” He said she pushed him into a dresser in the room and he then grabbed a gun, saying he wanted to “put her down” and tried to shoot her in the leg so she would “chill.”

According to the affidavit, Raciak told deputies he shot her four times and admitted he shot her when she was turned away from him.

An investigation is ongoing.

ARRESTED: Richard Raciak, 48, for the 4/16 shooting death of his girlfriend of 8 years, Allison Sheehan, 46. Raciak claimed it was self defense when he shot Allison when her back was to him. He was arrested on a First Degree Murder with a Firearm charge. pic.twitter.com/D3hZ3gIxF3 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 17, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: