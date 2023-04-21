Car crashes into emergency department at Osceola hospital

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle crashed into the emergency department of the HCA Florida Osceola Hospital on Thursday evening, according to hospital officials.

Officials posted on social media that the car ran into the department’s doors, though no one was injured in the crash.

Despite the incident, hospital officials assured the public that they are continuing to accept patients and maintain their normal operations. They added that they contacted investigators to look into the crash.

“We are very thankful that no one was injured and we are grateful to our team for acting swiftly to protect patients and colleagues,” officials wrote.

Anyone experiencing an emergency is still urged to contact 911. Alternatively, those arriving by personal transport to the hospital are asked to come to the side entrance of the emergency department.

