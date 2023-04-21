Cocoa Beach officials pursue installing cameras at Lori Wilson Park after bathroom attack

Cocoa Beach Mayor Ben Malik and city officials are working to coordinate with the county to install cameras at Lori Wilson Park, where a man attacked and tried to rape a woman Tuesday.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Cocoa Beach Mayor Ben Malik and city officials are working to coordinate with the county to install cameras at Lori Wilson Park, where a man attacked and tried to rape a woman Tuesday.

William Edward Russell, 31, was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted sexual battery, in connection with the attack.

Man accused of attacking, trying to rape woman at Cocoa Beach park, police say

“That’s just, unfortunately, the society we’re in today,” Malik said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said Russell followed the woman into the bathroom, told her he had a gun and tried taking off her swimsuit before she successfully fought back.

“People tried to intervene by detaining him,” Sgt. Tom Cooper said. “He was able to get away.”

Cooper said cameras would help any investigation.

Malik added that Cocoa Beach has already been working to install cameras at parks the city operates. For instance, a camera can be seen outside a bathroom at Alan Shepard Park.

Alison Chancery and Abby Johnson said cameras make them feel safer.

“Cameras hold people accountable,” Johnson said. “If they look around and they don’t see a camera, they’re like, ‘Oh, I can get away with anything right now.’”

Chancery added that a camera “might deter someone.”

News 6 wasn’t able to reach District 2 Commissioner Tom Goodson when calling and emailing his office Friday.

The county’s communications director said it doesn’t comment on security measures on Thursday.

The mayor said there is more the city can do right now.

“Given this incident, our police department, they will increase some of their patrols and also coordinate with the sheriff’s office to have them patrol as well more frequently through that area,” Malik said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: