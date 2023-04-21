WARNING: Fecal bacteria in water near Cocoa Beach Pier prompts swimming alert

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County said the enteric bacteria, which normally inhabits the intestinal tracts of humans and animals, poses a potential health risk to beachgoers and swimming is not recommended.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Brevard County health officials issued a swim advisory for Cocoa Beach Pier Friday due to fecal bacteria found in the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County said the enteric bacteria, or enterococci, which normally inhabits the intestinal tracts of humans and animals, poses a potential health risk to beachgoers and swimming is not recommended.

According to researchers, the presence of the bacteria, which potentially increases the risk of disease, infections or rashes, could have stemmed from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and/or human feces.

Health officials have been monitoring the saltwater quality at the Cocoa Beach Pier once every two weeks through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

Water samples analyzed Monday and Wednesday indicated poor water quality, with more than 70 colony-forming units of enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water found.

The release did not indicate when the advisory was expected to be lifted.

This also comes as Florida Today reported fish were contaminated with prescription drugs in another Brevard County body of water, Indian River Lagoon. Researchers told the outlet the influx of pills could inflict long-term harm to local fish populations.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

