Archaeologists check out suspected shipwreck in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A team of state archaeologists is in Daytona Beach Shores to check out a suspected shipwreck discovered last week.

It’s believed the shipwreck was unearthed by severe weather that caused rough surf and beach erosion over a week ago.

Officials said they always knew there was some sort of debris field in that area. They said they even had signs posted about 15 to 20 years ago warning beachgoers in case something popped up but they washed away years ago.

It’s believed this particular wreck is about 25 to 30 feet in length.

It’s the second time a team has had to check out a suspected shipwreck.

Back in December, right after Hurricane Nicole, those archaeologists said the erosion revealed a wreck a few miles more north of Daytona Beach Shores. They determined it was an intact hull of a ship, about 100 feet in length, and likely a trading vessel from the 1800′s.

