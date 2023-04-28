Man hurt in shooting at Ocala apartment complex, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man was shot Thursday night at an Ocala apartment complex, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at Saddleworth Green, located along SW 41st Street, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. A man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 352-369-7000, referencing case No. 202300061252, or **TIPS to remain anonymous.

No other information was shared.

