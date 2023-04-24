3 fires intentionally set inside Ocala hospital, officials say

OCALA, Fla. – Three fires were intentionally set Sunday evening at HCA Florida’s West Marion Hospital, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.
Crews received a call about a fire at the hospital around 7:10 p.m. While on the way to the scene, a call about a second fire came in, according to fire rescue officials.
Firefighters said there were three fires in the building: at a coffee station, a men’s restroom and a women’s restroom.
Another two fires were reported outside near the hospital behind Rasmussen University and another behind a home.
No injuries were reported.
The fires did not impact the hospital’s operations and it is accepting patients.
Officials said police apprehended a person, although no other details have been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
