3 fires intentionally set inside Ocala hospital, officials say

Ocala Fire Rescue responds to three fires set at hospital.

OCALA, Fla. – Three fires were intentionally set Sunday evening at HCA Florida’s West Marion Hospital, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Crews received a call about a fire at the hospital around 7:10 p.m. While on the way to the scene, a call about a second fire came in, according to fire rescue officials.

Firefighters said there were three fires in the building: at a coffee station, a men’s restroom and a women’s restroom.

Another two fires were reported outside near the hospital behind Rasmussen University and another behind a home.

No injuries were reported.

The fires did not impact the hospital’s operations and it is accepting patients.

Officials said police apprehended a person, although no other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

