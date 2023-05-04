70º

500-acre brush fire sends thick smoke across State Road 415, Interstate 95 in Volusia County

Fire still burning near Shunz Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

The "Orange Hammock" fire as pinpointed on ffspublic.firesponse.com at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Florida Forest Service)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Wildland firefighters with the Florida Forest Service’s Bunnell District spent Wednesday night working to contain a brush fire burning in Volusia County, warning Thursday morning that drivers on major roadways nearby should be careful in the smoke.

FFS Bunnell tweeted that the fire near Shunz Road — what’s being called the “Orange Hammock Fire” — is sending thick smoke across State Road 415 and Interstate 95.

The district’s last Wednesday update described a 50-acre fire that had been 5% contained by way of seven dozers, three brush units, two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft. The latest post Thursday states the fire had grown to approximately 500 acres and was 20% contained, adding there were no present threats to homes or businesses.

Drivers who encounter smoke were advised to slow down and avoid distractions.

FFS Bunnell’s posts about the Orange Hammock Fire began just a couple of hours prior to the dozer fleet tweet, all of which were overshadowed by messaging sent out Wednesday morning notifying residents burn authorizations would not be issued “due to significant weather factors.”

