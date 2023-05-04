500-acre brush fire sends thick smoke across State Road 415, Interstate 95 in Volusia County

The "Orange Hammock" fire as pinpointed on ffspublic.firesponse.com at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Wildland firefighters with the Florida Forest Service’s Bunnell District spent Wednesday night working to contain a brush fire burning in Volusia County, warning Thursday morning that drivers on major roadways nearby should be careful in the smoke.

FFS Bunnell tweeted that the fire near Shunz Road — what’s being called the “Orange Hammock Fire” — is sending thick smoke across State Road 415 and Interstate 95.

@FFS_Bunnell wildland firefighters have worked through the night on the #orangehammock fire in Volusia. Thick smoke impacting 415 and I95. If you encounter smoke on the roadway SLOW DOWN, drive slow, and avoid any distractions. Acreage and containment not available at this time. pic.twitter.com/VNshMAXDIM — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) May 4, 2023

The district’s last Wednesday update described a 50-acre fire that had been 5% contained by way of seven dozers, three brush units, two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft. The latest post Thursday states the fire had grown to approximately 500 acres and was 20% contained, adding there were no present threats to homes or businesses.

The #orangehammock fire in Volusia County near 415 is approximately 500 acres and 20% contained. @FFS_Bunnell wildland firefighters worked through the night with significant fire behavior, weather, and vegetation/terrain challenges. No threat to homes or businesses at this time. pic.twitter.com/yBn0RRZFD7 — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) May 4, 2023

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Drivers who encounter smoke were advised to slow down and avoid distractions.

FFS Bunnell’s posts about the Orange Hammock Fire began just a couple of hours prior to the dozer fleet tweet, all of which were overshadowed by messaging sent out Wednesday morning notifying residents burn authorizations would not be issued “due to significant weather factors.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: