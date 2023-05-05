Reward upped to $10K for French bulldogs reported stolen from Casselberry woman’s yard

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A five-digit cash reward is now posted for the return of a Casselberry woman’s two missing French bulldogs reported stolen last month.

Ashley Britton’s neighbors told police they saw 8-month-old Chanel and 1-year-old Cornelius being walked away from her home on April 4 — located in the Villas of Casselberry neighborhood — less than half an hour after she let them out into the yard that morning. Posters that Britton placed around Casselberry and Winter Park state three people were seen walking away with the dogs.

The Casselberry Police Department said in a statement to News 6 that it had followed up on “a couple of leads” but had not identified any suspects at the time of this report.

“They are my heart. They are my soul. They are my babies. Anyone who has a dog knows they aren’t just dogs. They are a part of your family. They are a part of your whole heart, so I just want them home,” Britton said.

Britton initially offered a cash reward of $3,500 for the dogs’ return.

Cornelius and Chanel, a male and female respectively, would respond to whistles and kissy noises, as well as French words and commands, Britton’s flyer states.

