‘Want my babies home:’ Casselberry woman says French bulldogs were stolen from yard

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A Central Florida woman is searching for her two French bulldogs after she said they went missing from her yard.

Ashley Britton said that on Tuesday morning, she let the two dogs go in the yard, which is her typical routine. However, about 20 minutes later, the dogs were missing from her yard inside the Villas of Casselberry neighborhood, she said.

Britton is now offering a $3,500 reward for the safe return of the dogs, no questions asked.

“If you return them to me, no questions asked. You know where I live. I just want my babies home,” Britton said. “They are my heart. They are my soul. They are my babies. Anyone who has a dog knowns they aren’t just dogs. They are a part of your family. They are a part of your whole heart, so I just want them home.”

Britton said her neighbors saw three people walk the dogs out of the neighborhood on leashes.

Missing flyers for the two dogs have been posted around Casselberry and Winter Park.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night because I just felt like I wasn’t doing enough, so I woke up earlier than I’ve woken up ever because I am not doing enough. There is not enough that I could do,” Britton said.

Along with a $3,500 reward, Britton told News 6 that area business and other resident said they too are keeping a lookout for the dogs.

“I’ve been driving around, trying to talk to anyone I can. Thankfully, most of the places that I’ve dropped flyers off to either know my dogs personally or said they have seen my story on social media,” Britton said.

Britton also said she filed a police report with Casselberry police.

