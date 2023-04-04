78º

Seminole fire crews rescue cow trapped in mud for 24 hours

Firefighter bottle-fed cow during rescue, fire officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Strange Florida, Animals, Sanford, Seminole County
Images show a Seminole County fire crew rescuing a cow after it became trapped in mud. (Seminole County Fire Department)

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County fire crews helped rescue a cow on Monday that had gotten stuck in mud for 24 hours, according to the fire department.

Pictures released by the department show crews digging through the soil as they tried to get the cow out of the mud.

Fire officials said that Firefighter Gavin Schmidt — whom the crew dubbed “the cow whisperer” — bottle-fed the cow with water during the rescue.

The fire department said that Firefighter Gavin Schmidt bottle-fed the cow water during the rescue. (Seminole County Fire Department)

