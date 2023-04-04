Seminole fire crews rescue cow trapped in mud for 24 hours

Images show a Seminole County fire crew rescuing a cow after it became trapped in mud.

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County fire crews helped rescue a cow on Monday that had gotten stuck in mud for 24 hours, according to the fire department.

Pictures released by the department show crews digging through the soil as they tried to get the cow out of the mud.

🐮Cow rescue today … stuck in the mud in Sanford for 24 hrs. Firefighter Gavin Schmidt bottle feeding the cow water ❤️ The crew called him the cow whisperer. pic.twitter.com/xrUD3zid0w — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) April 4, 2023

Fire officials said that Firefighter Gavin Schmidt — whom the crew dubbed “the cow whisperer” — bottle-fed the cow with water during the rescue.

