‘Udderly great news:’ Hillsborough deputies wrangle loose cow along I-75

Video shows wranglers chase after cow on horseback

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Strange Florida, Hillsborough County, Traffic, Animals
The sheriff's office posted video of the cow roaming along Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillborough County deputies wrangled a cow along Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road Monday after the animal made its way to the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office posted video of the encounter on social media, which shows two people on horseback chasing after the cow as deputies closed off the roads.

In the video, the cow is seen roaming alongside the highway as the two on horseback try to intercept it.

“Loose cows on the road pose a serious threat,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Thankfully, we were able to keep drivers and the community safe.”

Deputies said that with the help of ranchers, they were eventually able to capture the cow.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

