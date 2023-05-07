Marion County deputies search for 15-year-old girl last seen boarding school bus

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced its search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen boarding a school bus in Belleview on Thursday.

Angelina Jordan was last seen getting on the bus at Hands of Mercy Everywhere, Inc., located at 6017 Robinson Road. It was not confirmed at the time of this report whether she attended school that day, and she had last mentioned she was with a friend and would return home Friday, according to a news release.

Jordan reportedly has a history of mental illness and currently is without her medication, deputies said. She possibly has family in Orange County and recently mentioned going there, with the release adding Jordan made contact with a juvenile friend online but has not responded since Friday.

Jordan is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the release.

Anyone with knowledge of Jordan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office, or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) to stay anonymous.

