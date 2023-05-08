Filipino-inspired ice cream shop Sampaguita announces grand opening, collabs for AAPI month

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Filipino-inspired ice cream shop Sampaguita is having its grand opening this weekend.

The business opened earlier this year as part of its soft opening, but now an official celebration is set for Saturday, May 13.

“In the spirit of AAPI Month, we are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Sampaguita Ice Cream. Join us as we honor and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community by embarking on a delightful journey through flavors inspired by the Filipino - American experience,” the business said in an Instagram post.

In addition to its grand opening, Sampaguita is featuring special flavors and hosting some events leading up to Saturday to celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Here’s the lineup for this week:

Monday, May 8 - Launch of seasonal ice cream floats featuring the flavor lychee strawberry.

Tuesday, May 9 - The shop will be serving Ube Overload Shakes.

Wednesday, May 10 - Night market at Kaya from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 11 - The shop is partnering with Nomad Bakehouse for fresh peach hand pies.

Friday, May 12 - Enjoy ice cream sandwiches from Sampaguita and Salamat Cookies.

Saturday, May 13 - Grand opening starting at 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 14 - Wrap the end of the week with a mochi donut from Dochi topped with swirls of soft cream.

News 6 first spoke to the co-owner of Sampaguita, Marie Mercado, about the new concept in February 2022.

“This is a concept that is paying homage to my culture — my parents, (my) ancestry — bringing something to Orlando that doesn’t currently exist and I’m not sure that it does exist in Florida at all,” Mercado said.

