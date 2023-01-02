Filipino-inspired ice cream shop Sampaguita now open in Orlando. Here are the details

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Filipino-inspired ice cream shop from the owners of The Greenery Creamery is now in its soft opening.

Sampaguita opened its doors for business Monday at 1236 E. Colonial Drive, sandwiched between Mamak Asian Street Food and Tasty Wok.

The business announced the soft opening on its Instagram page.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

“Our goal is to create fun and fanciful flavors with profound meaning and nuance,” the post reads. “Sampaguita is an exploration of the richness of Filipino culture, family traditions, and self-identity.”

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The ice cream shop has been in the works for nearly a year. News 6 first spoke to the co-owner of Sampaguita, Marie Mercado, about the new concept in February 2022.

“This is a concept that is paying homage to my culture — my parents, (my) ancestry — bringing something to Orlando that doesn’t currently exist and I’m not sure that it does exist in Florida at all,” Mercado said in February.

The space where the business sits used to house a spa depot, but has been converted into two business spaces; one housing Sampaguita while Haan Coffee Roasters sits in the other.

[TRENDING: Palm Bay neighborhood cleared after shooting investigation; 1 sent to hospital, police say | New laws take effect across Florida as 2023 begins | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the business, it is opening in phases.

“Starting with phase 1, we will offer ice cream, soft cream, halo halo, shakes, and sundaes. Vegan options available,” the Instagram post said.

The business also plans to eventually offer traditional Filipino baked goods in addition to ice cream.

“There will be recipes from my family that have been passed down that will be used in the baked goods,” Mercado said.

The baked goods offered will include ube cupcakes, silvanas, pan de sal and sans rival. Mercado added the ice creams will be slightly less traditional, but still feature flavors familiar to the Filipino palate.

Mercado said all of the ice creams and baked goods will be prepared on-premise, similar to The Greenery Creamery.