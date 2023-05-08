CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. – Mother’s Day is right around the corner and while families should be celebrating mom every day, it’s common for mom to get a gift or some gesture of appreciation on the holiday.

Flowers, gift cards, breakfast in bed are some of the common gifts. (We’re not knocking those gifting ideas. We’re sure your mom will appreciate whatever the gesture is.)

But we’re curious... what do moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day?

CALLING ALL MOMS! Fill out the form below to answer the question or PinIt! with a photo or video of you and your family with a short description answering the question: What do moms really want for Mother’s Day? Be sure to use the ‘Holidays’ channel and ‘Mother’s Day’ category on the Pins page or via the News 6 App. (News 6 Anchor Julie Broughton pinned her response below.)

Julie Broughton What moms really want for Mother’s Day…quality relaxation time with their small people. And yeah I know my small person is taller than me now. 1 hour ago 0 Orlando

We’ll be sharing some of your responses throughout the week during our News 6 newscasts.