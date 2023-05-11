The Villages’ ‘largest baby shower’ to help hundreds of mothers in need

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Diapers, formula, and clothes were just some of the many items donated by residents for The Villages’ largest baby shower.

Greg Parady, with Parady Financial Group, said this is the fifth year the company has thrown a baby shower for the community.

“The way that our clients responded to this, and the public, has been outrageous,” Parady said.

The idea came from his wife, Jenni, when she was pregnant with their third child.

He said they wanted to get results for mothers struggling across Central Florida.

“My wife had this great idea that we do a baby shower for the community because we really didn’t need anything else, and we came up with the idea of throwing The Villages’ largest baby shower,” Parady said.

This year was considered the most successful, with tens of thousands of dollars in donations which will go to four organizations in Belleview, Summerfield, Leesburg, and Ocala.

“Not everybody has it going their way right now and some people need a helping hand and that’s so important,” Parady said.

