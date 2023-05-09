85º

Marion County deputies search for missing man last seen in The Villages

Paul McConnell last seen at Sammy Joe’s Restaurant

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Paul McConnell (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man last seen at a restaurant in The Villages, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Paul McConnell was last seen at Sammy Joe’s Restaurant around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies said McConnell has diabetes and heart failure, and symptoms of his condition include a diminished mental capacity, which has caused concern for his safety and well-being.

McConnell is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue yes. He was last seen driving a 2018 Silver Accord with Florida license plate “MPDDC”.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911.

