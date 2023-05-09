Marion County deputies search for missing man last seen in The Villages

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man last seen at a restaurant in The Villages, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Paul McConnell was last seen at Sammy Joe’s Restaurant around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies said McConnell has diabetes and heart failure, and symptoms of his condition include a diminished mental capacity, which has caused concern for his safety and well-being.

McConnell is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue yes. He was last seen driving a 2018 Silver Accord with Florida license plate “MPDDC”.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911.

